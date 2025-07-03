FIREFIGHTERS responded to a blaze near Tremar, Liskeard, at 11.30am on Wednesday (July 2) following multiple reports of a large fire.
An appliance from Liskeard was first on the scene and discovered an uncontrolled bonfire covering approximately 50 square metres and filled with timber.
Due to the scale of the fire, additional resources were requested, including two more pumping appliances and a water carrier to assist with water supply and personnel support. Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two main jets to bring the flames under control.
Crews successfully extinguished the fire and returned remaining smouldering materials to the designated burn pit. The site was left in the care of the property owner for ongoing monitoring. No injuries were reported.
