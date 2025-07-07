LISKEARD Show returns this Saturday for its 120th spectacular year, promising a fun-filled day in the Cornish countryside for families, farmers and foodies alike.
Gates at Merrymeet open at 9am, with activities running through until 5pm, so there’s every reason to get there early and soak up the show’s unique blend of tradition, entertainment and community spirit.
For those visiting, expect a bustling showground packed with live entertainment, local food and drink, crafts, animals and competitions galore. The event is one of Cornwall’s largest one-day agricultural shows and draws thousands each year.
In the Main Ring, highlights include Terrier Racing, the Young Farmers’ Dancing Tractors and the thrilling Falconry on Horseback display from Dartmoor Hawking. There’s also a Vintage Tractor Parade, the Torpoint Sea Cadets Band, and even a good old-fashioned Tug of War!
Over in the Countryside Area, visitors can meet goats, ponies, donkeys, pigs, alpacas, and even giant tortoises, while the craft, lifestyle, and Cornish food and drink marquees offer everything from local produce and homemade cakes to art, jewellery and homewares.
Kids are well catered for with the pop-up play village, while music lovers can head to the bandstand, where local acts including Keltique, Hidden Coves and The Huckleberry Finns will perform throughout the day.
Free car parking is available on site, along with a free shuttle bus service running from Liskeard Station, Rapsons Car Park, The Parade and Luxstowe Vets every half hour (first bus at 9am, last return at 5.30pm). Visitors are advised to arrive early to beat the rush – the buses are particularly busy between 10am and noon.
Dogs are welcome on non-retractable leads, and disabled parking is available with a valid Blue Badge (please note the showground is a field and mobility access is limited).
Advance tickets are available until midnight on Friday, July 11, or you can pay on the gate.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.