WITH Community Speed Watch Day fast approaching on Friday (July 11), the Liskeard team is urgently calling for new volunteers to join their mission to tackle speeding and make local roads safer.
After more than ten years of dedicated work, the group is looking to bolster its numbers and expand coverage across Liskeard and surrounding villages.
The Community Speed Watch team operates across a wide area including Liskeard, Dobwalls, Doublebois, East Taphouse, Menheniot, Merrymeet, Pensilva, St Ive, Upton Cross and Widegates.
Volunteers use police-authorised sites clearly visible to drivers to monitor traffic speeds. They record vehicles exceeding the speed limit by 10% plus 2 mph, which are then reported to the police. The police send advisory letters to these drivers, warning them about the dangers of speeding and urging safer driving.
While the team does not have enforcement powers, their role is crucial in educating motorists and encouraging safer behaviour. However, speeding remains a significant and ongoing threat to local communities.
The team’s effectiveness depends heavily on having enough volunteers to regularly monitor existing locations and identify new problem areas. Without more people stepping forward, the ability to protect roads and save lives will be limited.
Adrian Liesk, Head of Road Safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The efforts of CSW teams are making a difference in slowing drivers down. We’ve seen a reduction in the number of serious collisions and casualties in 2024, which is encouraging, but every serious collision is a potentially avoidable tragedy, and we will not rest until we have achieved our ambition of zero road deaths and serious injury.
“Having the support of communities is vital to this ambition and we are hugely grateful for their continued support and efforts to make our road network safer and a hostile environment for poor driving.”
If you are interested in joining or want to learn more, email [email protected] with your name and contact details.
