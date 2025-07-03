In the submission, it was stated: “Advice is sought with regard to reviewing the S106 agreement to agree a mechanism to release Persimmon Homes from the s106 obligation to provide a footpath/cycle link connection at Trevethan Meadows, Liskeard. Persimmon Homes do not own the (0.1 hec) land subject to this application, with Wain Homes currently having control and an interest over the land.