It was the first Pride parade for Liskeard-born Megan Thomas. “I had never been to one before, as I had always felt safe enough,” she said. “As a straight-passing cis woman, I felt I was in the least marginalised category of marginalised people, but this past year has made me feel like I want to fight against people who say you can’t be yourself. The older I get, the more I want to say: let people be people.”