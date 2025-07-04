LISKEARD was a rainbow of colour for its first dedicated Pride parade, and I was delighted to be at the heart of the action, supporting my partner as part of the Citizens Advice Cornwall contingent.
With our daughter and her friend in tow, we took our places by the Cornwall Pride flag – at 50m long, the longest in the UK, and heavy with it – and walked it down Barras Street and Fore Street, joyfully responding to cries of “Oggy! Oggy! Oggy!” with “Pride! Pride! Pride!”
Barras Street was closed off for the occasion, with an array of stalls offering flags and badges for every available LBGTQ+ identification, and support from groups including Cornwall Libraries and the NHS, and musical entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Residents had turned out in force to celebrate with us, phones in the air to photograph and film the action for posterity. “What a turnout!” marvelled Cornwall Pride chief executive Matthew Kenworthy Gomes. “The vibe is really lovely."
He recalled how a more modest Pride event took place in 2018, sowing the seeds of an idea that Liskeard might one day have a full-on parade. “It’s taken us some time, but we have a bit more freedom this year and thought we should come to Liskeard. Apparently, it’s the first time the street has been closed for any event during the day.”
It was the first Pride parade for Liskeard-born Megan Thomas. “I had never been to one before, as I had always felt safe enough,” she said. “As a straight-passing cis woman, I felt I was in the least marginalised category of marginalised people, but this past year has made me feel like I want to fight against people who say you can’t be yourself. The older I get, the more I want to say: let people be people.”
Friends Georgia Nash and Abby Hartfelt had travelled from Penryn for the event. “It’s such a nice atmosphere,” said Georgia, who identifies as trans and pansexual. “It’s great to be able to be yourself and to know you know you’re in a safe space,” added Abby, who identifies as asexual and non-binary.
Organisations including Alzheimer’s Society were present to emphasise the importance of recognising all identities in life. Jon Berg, chief executive of Citizens Advice Cornwall, said: "Our advice services are open to everyone in the community, and we'll always make sure people get the support and services they deserve.”
Daughter and friend, meanwhile, were in their element doing Mexican waves with the flag and browsing the stalls, Daughter interrupting my interviews more than once to demand cash for pronoun-stating badges and the like. It was wonderful to see them enjoying themselves with a crowd they clearly saw as “their people”, proof that the adults of the future are growing up with inclusivity and acceptance baked into their DNA.
In case you missed it, future Pride events will take place in Truro (July 26), Newquay (August 30), Bude (September 6) and St Austell (September 13).
