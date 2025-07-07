This time it was the Trelawney, 25th anniversary, fair held at Pelynt School Playing Field on Sunday afternoon.
The event was officially opened by Barbara Sharples MBE, vice president of Cornwall Air Ambulance, and followed by a special performance from the Pelynt School Choir, singing a selection of traditional Cornish songs.
An excellent array of stalls showcased delicious local produce adding to the plethora of activities for children of all ages including the Tug of War and Sheaf Pitching competitions, Bouncy Castle, Vintage Carousel, Face Painting and the magical Bubble Fairy.
It was the Roadshow's first time at Trelawney and whilst we did provide the music and commentary for the day we were fortunate to have local sound engineer Mark 'Wonky' Wilson providing the PA systems and our stage courtesy of local scaffolders React.
The opening act, Looe's, fourteen-strong, Ukulele group, 'The Lookuleles' performed a double set to cover a line-up absence and in doing so treated us to their versions of 'Another Brick in the Wall,' 'Doo Wah Diddy,' 'Rockin' all over the world' and many more.
During their short intervals the group began to dance and sing along to our music and before long an impromptu jammin' session of classic 70s and 80s tracks rang out to the delight of the audience....a big shout out has to go to drummer John who picked up some tricky rhythms with consummate ease.
Stilt-walking identical twins Olive and Amari, of 'Higher Beings Circus' spent the afternoon entertaining young visitors from their lofty heights whilst Talons Care Farm, invited you to meet their friendly Alpacas, Fleur and Ivan, along with owls and snakes.
Food available included a BBQ, pizza or paella, and of course, the grown up children could relax with a drink from the Tipsy Cow Bar or the Old School marquee.
All in all, an excellent day, enjoyed by an enthusiastic crowd with proceeds going to Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The Barn at Tregoad Holiday Park
It has to be said that sometimes you need a break, a little 'me time' and so when we were invited to cast an eye over the brand new facilities at Tregoad recently we, of course, were more than happy to accept.
Tregoad is without doubt a 'high-end' holiday park with stunning onsite accommodation and facilities for visitors and owners alike and, as such, the 'wow-factor' of this smart new building with its spacious 'changing village,' huge pool and sauna/steam rooms came as no surprise to us.
There is, however more to come as general manager Matt Way explained: "New for 2025, we are introducing Aqua Aerobic sessions - fun, low-impact workouts combining choreographed movements to music in the water, perfect for building fitness, strength, and flexibility in a supportive and energising environment!"
The classes are held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays from July 19 are open to everyone aged 16-plus.
