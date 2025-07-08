THE High Sheriff of Cornwall, Geraint Richards, hosted the first of two garden parties at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery, near Lostwithiel.
Over 130 guests were invited to the event, including representatives from the military, emergency services, lieutenancy and three charities - Kreslu, St Petrocs and Young & Talented Cornwall.
Coming from a Cornish family on his father’s side, Geraint was keen to use the occasion to showcase the finest Cornish food and drink on offer in the county.
Guests were treated to fish and chips, Cornish pasties and sausage rolls, as well as a Cornish cream tea and saffron cake, accompanied by Trevibben Mill wines.
With Restormel Castle as the stunning backdrop, the catering and service were effortlessly delivered by the team at the Duchy Nursery.
Geraint said: “This was a very special event, a chance to say thank you to so many people who have supported my work as High Sheriff to date, as well as an opportunity to highlight just a few of the charities that are important, not just to me, but to the Cornish people”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.