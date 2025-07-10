New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Tavern at 70 Fore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 18

• Rated 3: Lakeview Bar And Restaurant at Clowance Holdings Ltd, Clowance Estate, Praze A Beeble, Camborne; rated on June 18

• Rated 3: Victoria Restaurant at Victoria, Unit 1, The Ark, 1 East Street; rated on June 18

• Rated 1: Wah Hing at 62 East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Treleigh Arms at Treleigh, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 18