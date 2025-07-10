New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Lakeview Bar And Restaurant at Clowance Holdings Ltd, Clowance Estate, Praze A Beeble, Camborne; rated on June 18
• Rated 3: Victoria Restaurant at Victoria, Unit 1, The Ark, 1 East Street; rated on June 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: