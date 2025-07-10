FERRY operators are urging passengers to plan ahead as the second round of major engineering works to replace the chains on the Torpoint ferry Tamar is set to take place over the weekend of July 19 and 20,
Each chain measures more than 650 metres in length and weighs 23 tonnes, requiring replacement approximately every three years to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the vessel.
The upcoming work will follow the first successful phase, which began on Saturday, July 5. That initial chain replacement saw Tamar out of service temporarily while the new chain was loaded and tensioned, before returning to service later that same day. The main engineering work then took place on Sunday, July 6, as scheduled, with minimal impact on ferry users.
During the July 19–20 weekend, a two-ferry service will operate while the second chain is swapped. Tamar will be temporarily removed from the rotation to allow engineers to carry out the complex process of removing the old chain and installing the new one.
Replacing the chains is a significant task that involves the ferry itself feeding in the new chain while hauling out the old one. A crucial part of the operation includes ‘pulling slack’ – fine-tuning the tension and alignment of the chain to match strict operational standards. The entire process typically takes up to two days, depending on tidal conditions.
Ferry authorities will continue to provide real-time updates as work progresses and encourage passengers to check for the latest service information during the affected weekend.
