A Cornish MP says remote communities across the county are being “cut off from opportunity” by failing transport links
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, has called for urgent Government action to help reconnect isolated towns and villages.
In a direct challenge to Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, Ms Gelderd said unreliable bus and rail services are leaving residents in places like Looe, Lostwithiel and Menheniot unable to get to work, school or medical appointments – and demanded to know what is being done to fix it.
Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Gelderd said: “I know that public transport in South East Cornwall can be difficult and in rural and coastal locations like ours staying connected both physically and digitally is extremely important.
“Yet, in places like Looe, Lostwithiel and Menheniot, people are being left without reliable options to get to work, school or healthcare appointments. I welcome the Government’s efforts to bring bus services into greater local control. Those in the area and using the services know what works best, it’s time they had more say.”
Ms Gelderd welcomed the Government’s promise to devolve more power through the upcoming Bus Services Bill, which aims to give local communities greater control over routes, but has warned that rural areas cannot afford to wait.
As reported by the Cornish Times, Ms Gelderd also secured confirmation that South East Cornwall will be included in national plans to eliminate mobile blackspots on rail lines, a persistent issue that has left many without digital access during daily commutes.
Among the plans announced is that of the 565-yard Treverrin tunnel, located between Par and Lostwithiel.
Ms Gelderd also used her Parliamentary time to reinforce her campaign for a fair deal on Tamar tolls, again pushing ministers to address what she called the “unjust burden” on local residents.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.