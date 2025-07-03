FIRE crews from both St Austell and Lostwithiel were called to the scene of a smoking campervan in Fowey on Tuesday (July 2).
The incident was reported to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service at 11.37am, prompting the mobilisation of appliances from both community fire stations.
Crews gained access to the campervan, removed burnt materials, before carrying out ventilation to ensure the area was safe.
The cause of the smoke has not been confirmed – and no injuries were reported.
