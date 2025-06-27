A TRANQUIL and relaxing garden has been opened at a community hospital in Cornwall as the NHS develops more creative and nature-based approaches to health and well-being.
The new garden has been unveiled outside premises that are used by CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health service) and MHST (mental health support in school).
The well-being garden features flower beds, seating areas, a wheelchair-friendly table and flat paving which links the various areas.
The Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is spending money on such green spaces as part of its clinical strategy.
The trust says the garden outside the Shaw House building at St Austell Community Hospital will provide a space for patients and staff to enjoy in what was previously an empty green area.
At the launch of the garden, trust chair Margaret Schwarz gave a speech in front of hospital staff, before handing over to project manager Tracey Rogers who cut a ribbon to officially open the new area.
Margaret said: “This garden represents one more step in the realisation of our clinical strategy to have half of our clinical care delivered in non-traditional settings.
“We are trying hard to encourage creative and nature-based approaches to health and wellbeing alongside our traditional care.
“As an avid gardener, I know that the best place to escape from the cares and challenges of my life is in my garden. Digging, weeding, plucking or just sitting and breathing in the varied smells always improves outlook.
“Not just for me – very strong evidence says that being in nature is the best medicine.”
The garden was constructed by Trevor Lyon and Jonathon Lyon, of Greatford Garden Services, while the design work was carried out by Lucy Williams and Jane Everitt, of Landscape Architects for Groundwork, London.
Margaret continued: “This beautiful new garden provides a space for patients and staff to enjoy. They will benefit from the presence of this calming green space and flourish amidst the beauty.
“We are committed to using our NHS estate to transform space for the benefit of the people of Cornwall.
“I dedicate this garden to the staff who work so tirelessly at Shaw House, and to the patients, families and friends they serve.
“Thanks to Trevor and Jonathan Lyon of Greatford Garden Services for their beautiful execution and thank you to Lucy Williams and Jane Everitt of Landscape Architects for Groundworks, London.”
The project was funded by the social prescribing programme at NHS Property Services.
Tracey Rogers said: “It has been a pleasure working with our various teams, architects and contractors on this concept.
“The benefits of the creation of natural wildlife habitats and peaceful sitting areas within this wellness garden are evident from the moment you enter.
“We are at the start of this journey and over the next few years it is hoped that this garden will be of benefit to many who use our services.”
The garden took less than three weeks to construct on the hospital site off Porthpean Road on the outskirts of the town.
