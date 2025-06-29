Hal – Moor, Kors – reed, fen
Hal Gors yw godrev a-dro dhe vildir north west a Lostwydhyel yn pluw Lannlyvri. Yma gwithva natur henwys Hal Gors ynwedh, usi dew vildir west a’n wig hy honan, hag yw Tyller a Les Skiensek Arbennik. Braster an tyller ma yw naw ha peswar ugens hektar hag yth yw perghennys gans Trest Bewnans Gwyls Kernow.
Ow treusi an withva natur a gledhbarth yma avon-vaga a Avon Borth. An rann ma a Hal Gors a veu pelys rag sten lows bys penn an nownsekves kansvledhen. Yth yw prederys bos an hanow Sowsnek ‘Red Moor’ dhyworth an alkan gossen y’n stremys leel. Yma diw eghen a vewva y’n withva natur. Dhe’n wogledh yma gruktir segh, ha war-tu a’n soth yma glyptiryow ha keunegi.
Yma kerdh kylghek teg, a-dro dhe tri mildir, hag a dreus Hal Gors ha pesya dres Torr Helman. An kerdh a gomprehend ynwedh garth Neolithek ogas dhe benn Torr Helman.
Redmoor is a hamlet about a mile north-west of Lostwithiel in the parish of Lanlivery. There is also a nature reserve called Redmoor, two miles west of the village itself, which is an Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). This area covers 89 hectares and is owned by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
Crossing the northern part of the nature reserve is a tributary of the River Par. This part of Redmoor was mined for loose tin until the end of the 19th century. It is thought that the name ’Redmoor’ comes from the oxidised metal in the local streams. There are two main habitat types in the nature reserve. To the north there is dry heathland, and to the south there are wetlands and bogs.
There is a beautiful walk, about three miles, which crosses Redmoor and continues across Helman Tor. The walk includes a Neolithic enclosure near the top of Helman Tor.
