IT has been a rather eventful couple of weeks here at NCB Radio towers and as a result there’s no shortage of things to tell you all about.
Well, when we say tell you about, long story short is our technicians have been kept busy since our last column.
Our website has been a bit down...but it’s not out.
All three of our regular listeners have probably noticed that things are even more abnormal than normal here at NCB Radio - our website has been a bit....well. Let’s put it politely and say it’s been a bit beggared.
Long story short, someone, somewhere in the world who likes doing criminal things thought it would be a good idea to try and hack our website, presumably seeking non-existent financial information or, as it seems, to redirect a handful of people in the world to a scam website using a technique called ‘code injection’.
It didn’t quite work as intended and what actually happened is instead of redirecting said handful of people to a website full of scams, viruses and probably other nasties such as a 24 hour stream of Love Island, it just broke the website a bit. The NCB Radio was still there, but just underneath a load of error messages.
We tried through the night to see if we could save the website, but it got to the point where nothing was playing ball so we hit the ‘nuke’ button and wiped the entire thing out.
It was probably for the best; after all, it was only a few weeks ago that we had floated the idea with the powerful director people that it might be a good idea to rebuild the website with a newer system, give it a new look and all the rest of it.
So, if anything, Mr or Mrs Hacker, wherever you are, your failed attempt at hacking the website of a radio station with all three loyal listeners wasn’t a success but we’d like to thank you because it means we’ll actually pull our finger out and get a newer, better website rather than procrastinating like we usually do.
We don’t yet know when the newer, snazzier website will be online but we are absolutely still broadcasting. Our not-website currently has a holding page which has the link to how you can still listen in online, but we are also available as always via the Tunein Radio app or by asking that smart thing in your corner to ‘play NCB Radio’.
Although, if it’s anything like our Amazon Echo, you might need to shout ‘play NCB Radio’ at least twice.
Watch this space
We’re plotting some possibly exciting things for later in the year, particularly as we have remembered that we are, actually a community interest company and there’s probably more we can do to engage and enthrall that community.
As ever with NCB Radio, it is entirely possible that not every idea we have will come to fruition, especially as expert procrastinators, but things are happening which are exciting.
