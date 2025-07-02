EDF power solutions is launching a public consultation on proposals for a solar farm on the outskirts of Callington.
If approved, the project at Dupath Spring will be capable of generating enough low carbon electricity for the domestic needs of 15,437 households annually.
The project team is inviting local residents to share feedback on the proposals via two public consultation events at St Dominic Parish Hall or an online form.
The events take place on Tuesday, July 15 (3pm to 6.30pm) and Thursday, July 17 (10am to 1.30pm) at St Dominic Parish Hall. The public consultation ahead of EDF submitting a planning application to Cornwall Council, runs until Thursday July 31.
Bert Bayley, project developer at EDF power solutions, said, “During this public consultation, EDF power solutions is excited to share more information about Dupath Spring Solar Farm and hear from local residents.
“We look forward to engaging with the community about our proposals as we are keen to maximise the benefits that the project would deliver.
“This includes an annual community benefit fund as well as significant improvements to the biodiversity of the site.
“We welcome feedback from local people about what initiatives they’d like us to focus on, and whether there are local priorities we need to be aware of.”
The 49.9 MW Dupath Spring Solar Farm will cover approximately 80 hectares of an 126-hectare plot, and could contribute to saving around 21,598 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year according to EDF.
EDF power solutions say they will ensure the Dupath Spring solar farm delivers local benefits, with a community fund of £20,000 paid annually for the 40-year lifetime of the project, and a net gain in biodiversity through planting new wildflower meadows, hedgerows and trees.
More information can be found at: www.edf-re.uk/our-sites/dupath-spring-solar-farm
