THERE will be a whole plethora of free family fun in Bodmin this summer, organised by its town council.
Bodmin Town Council have confirmed details for a diary of events to take place on Saturdays during the summer holidays, with the aim of providing free family entertainment for its community.
Each of the events will feature free parking at Priory car park, adjacent to the town’s Priory Park play facility and owned by the authority.
On Saturday, July 26, in addition to the ever-popular Alstock one-day music festival held opposite Bodmin Town FC, there will be a ‘Sports in the Park’ event featuring different sport themed activities between 11am and 3pm.
In addition, the monthly Bodmin Market will be held at Mount Folly between 9am and 2pm.
On Saturday, August 2, local youth organisation KBSK will be taking over part of the Priory Park area for a day of fun referred to as ‘KBSK Fun in the Park’ while there will also be free mini golf on offer.
A week later, on Saturday, August 9, Bodmin Skate Park will play host to a Fusion X Bodmin event between 11am and 3pm, featuring workshops and stunt shows.
Saturday, August 16 is the date for this year’s Bodmin Carnival, while there will also be circus skills workshops held in Narisa Lawn and also featuring the swamp circus trust.
There will be an animal encounters themed day with ‘Wild Wonders’ between 11 and 3pm on Saturday, August 23 along with free face painting.
The summer of fun will then end on Saturday, August 30, with the now traditional annual event of movies in the park between 11am and 8pm alongside Bodmin Market between 9am and 2pm.
Bodmin Town Council has confirmed it will shortly be holding a social media poll to decide the films shown, as it did in 2024.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.