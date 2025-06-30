THE annual Bodmin Hospital League of Friends fete was held at the town’s Fair Park on Saturday, June 21. The objective being to raise funds for projects and equipment to support the staff and patients at the Hospital.
Entertainment was provided throughout the afternoon by Future Youth Dance, KBSK Performing Arts and Bodmin Musical Theatre Group, all held together by ‘Firebird’ Tina Roberts. It was a joy to see the proud expressions of parents, friends and bystanders at the enthusiasm and talent shown by the young performers.
For animal lovers the Hugs equine rescue charity bought along two ponies. You could watch or provide an entrant into the dog show with guest judge Natasha from Paw and Order.
Young and old enjoyed exploring the police van and sitting on the motorbikes provided by Cornish Blood Bikers. The Army reservists were there with a stand and in a corner an impressive display of vintage engines owned by local man Mark Barlow.
Hawkins Motors once again supported the event with three new vehicles on display.
Mid Cornwall Brokers sponsored the draw and Castle Canyke Scouts sold teas, coffees and burgers supplemented by the League of Friends produce stall selling home made cakes supplemented by pasties, doughnuts and cakes from Barnecutts. On the League of Friends plant stall there were volunteer grown plants amongst those donated by Bodmin Nursery and Trelawney Garden Centre.
Staff and volunteers from the wards and departments in the Hospital ran a wide variety of stalls providing information, games and activities for young and old.
It was a lovely community run event run by volunteers and supported by local businesses. It was blessed with warm, and sometimes very warm weather under a mainly blue sky.
