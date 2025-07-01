Saltash Studios Cinema, which launched in March, offers a unique and intimate film experience with just 65 seats – and it's already making waves across South East Cornwall.
The cinema is the brainchild of Lindsay Endean, a local cultural producer with a rich background in creative projects, including helping giant dragon puppets to fly, setting up festivals and working at the equally diminutive David Lean Cinema in Croydon.
“Audiences often arrive sceptical as to how a cinema could possibly work inside an old bank,” says Lindsay. “But they leave feeling excited and inspired, sometimes falling back in love with cinema after being put off by previous multiplex cinema experiences.
“Saltash Studios Cinema is about watching great films and also much more - it’s about being part of a community, reconnecting with neighbours and getting immersed in a story with family and friends.
“Our audiences tell us that comedies are funnier when watched with a room full of friends. They are also more likely to take a risk on an independent film or try a foreign language film for the first time, when they can see it in a familiar space, close to home.”
Despite its modest footprint, the cinema delivers a full cinematic experience: a three-metre-wide screen, high-quality digital projection, and Dolby Surround Sound, along with a licensed bar and fresh popcorn.
Operated by Salt Arts CIC, a not-for-profit social enterprise, the cinema continues to evolve with the help of passionate local volunteers — and the occasional challenge, like evicting a determined flock of pigeons who previously called the building home.
The venue’s upcoming programme offers something for everyone. On July 18, audiences can catch Oh My Goodness! – a heartwarming French comedy about a group of nuns entering a cycling race. Then on July 25, the cinema will host a special screening of Shalborne, a beautifully filmed period drama shot just over the Tamar in Devon, which will be followed by a Q&A with director Caroline Corrie.
Lindsay added: “We are thrilled Caroline will be joining us for a Q&A after the film. Local people are responding with equal levels excitement and disbelief – this just isn’t the kind of town that film directors visit… well they do now!”
Saltash Studios Cinema is funded in part by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, allocated via Cornwall Council’s Community Levelling Up Programme.
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the government’s ‘Levelling Up’ agenda and provides £2.6-billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and place, supporting local business and people and skills.
To see what’s on, book tickets, or get involved, visit: www.saltashstudios.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.