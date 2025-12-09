THE MP for South East Cornwall, Anna Gelderd, has welcomed a major government investment that she says will transform public transport across the region.
The announcement comes after the Labour administration confirmed a £20-million funding package to deliver faster, cheaper and more reliable bus services in Cornwall.
The funding forms part of what ministers describe as the biggest reform of England’s bus system in four decades, aimed at shifting power away from central decision-making and putting control directly into the hands of local communities.
The £20-million allocation will be given to Cornwall Council, which will have full discretion over how to use the money. Options include lowering bus fares, expanding the existing network with new routes, investing in zero-emission vehicles and upgrading stops to improve passenger safety.
Ms Gelderd said the investment is a significant step forward for rural and coastal communities that have long faced unreliable public transport. She has spent recent months working with local authorities, bus operators and residents to highlight persistent problems with timetabling, connectivity and affordability.
She said the new funding demonstrates the Government’s commitment to reversing years of decline in local bus services and ensuring residents are no longer cut off from essential work, healthcare and education opportunities.
The announcement follows a series of wider transport developments in South East Cornwall that Ms Gelderd has supported. Among them is the confirmation of a long-awaited pedestrian crossing in Tideford, which campaigners have argued is vital for improving safety on the busy A38. The road has been the focus of extensive community lobbying, with groups such as SafeA38 and county councillor Kate Ewert pushing for urgent safety measures.
Ms Gelderd said the crossing would make a meaningful difference for residents who navigate the hazardous stretch of road daily and praised the persistence of local residents who have kept the issue in the public eye. The A38 has also recently seen the installation of 12 new speed cameras designed to reduce collisions along what is widely recognised as one of the region’s most dangerous routes.
There has also been progress on the rail network. The Government has allocated funding to resolve the long-running communications blackout in the Treverrin Tunnel, a digital blackspot that has affected rail services and passenger connectivity for years. Fixing the issue will significantly improve reliability for commuters and travellers across the constituency.
She added that she will continue to hold discussions with ministers to secure further transport upgrades and ensure communities in her constituency are not overlooked.
“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in delivering the transport upgrades in South East Cornwall. These improvements have relied on the dedication of local councils, Cornwall councillors, and community organisations,” she said.
“I was elected on a commitment to improve transport in our area, and I’m pleased to see strong progress for local residents. It is great this Government is providing the necessary funds to strengthen our transport infrastructure, support our communities and recognise the needs of rural and coastal areas like South East Cornwall.”
