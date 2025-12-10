TAMAR Crossings has moved to address a surge in public anger and confusion after details emerged of a proposed increase to the Tamar Tag administration fee – a jump from 80p to £2 a month – as part of the organisation’s 2025/26 budget plans.
The proposal, which has received initial backing from the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, will now go before Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council for final approval.
However, with residents voicing their frustration, Tamar Crossings have attempted to steady the waters by explaining the rationale behind the rise and urging the public to make their views known before the councils make a final decision.
Officials insist the change is not only necessary but is overdue. The fee has remained at 80p since 2014, despite increases in the cost of running the tag scheme, which currently supports over 90,000 users. Tamar Crossings says the current fee is no longer sustainable – and even at £2 per month, the scheme would still fall short of covering its full operating cost.
Among the expenses the fee supports are customer service teams, tag equipment, postage, digital platforms and payment processing systems. Roughly £250,000 a year is spent supplying free tags and holders to new users, with another £50,000 going toward postage. Many tags are never returned when no longer needed, forcing the service to purchase replacements.
Officials have moved to quash speculation the admin fee is a revenue generator. Tamar Crossings says the fee has never made profit and is used only to recover part of the operational cost of the discounted-toll scheme.
However, the reassurances have done little to quell anxiety among residents, particularly in South East Cornwall, where many rely on daily crossings for work, education and access to Plymouth’s hospital services.
Philip Robinson, chief officer for Tamar Crossings, said: “I remain committed to driving down the operating costs of the Tamar Crossings, where it is safe and compliant to do so. This requires greater transparency with those who rely on the crossing each day. Part of this process is ensuring services are self-funding, which the tag system is not and has effectively been making a loss.”
Joint committee co-chairs, councillors Andrew Long and Jane Freeman, expressed disappointment at the necessity of the rise, while emphasising their commitment to securing a toll-free future for the crossings.
Cllr Freeman said: “Whilst it is disappointing the TAG admin fee needs to be increased, the cost of running the scheme must be covered. We recognise this is concerning, especially coming so soon after the toll increase earlier this year.
“Committee members are committed to pursuing what we believe to be the right course of action, which is toll-free crossing. We are also exploring all options to look at reducing costs and how income can be maximised from other sources (not the toll).
“We face a critical year ahead, but our committee is firmly behind our direction of being more open and transparent and we will be ensuring meaningful engagement is undertaken with stakeholders, local groups, crossing users and local town councils.”
