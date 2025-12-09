LISKEARD firefighters are urging people not to take dangerous risks in floodwater as Storm Bram continues to batter South East Cornwall.
As this picture shows, Draynes Valley has been left completely impassable with deep floodwater stranding several motorists. Nearby Golitha Falls is also struggling to contend with the recent rainfall.
The brigade reported that a crew from Purple Watch were called out this morning (Tuesday) to carry out rescues after drivers became trapped while attempting to pass through the rising water.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Liskeard firefighters are reminding the public that just 30cm of fast-flowing water is enough to lift a car off the road, and that drivers should never try to cross flooded routes, no matter how shallow the water may appear.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.