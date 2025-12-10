EMERGENCY services rescued a man trapped on the roof of his car after it became stranded in floodwater on the Lynher River at Pillaton Bridge, near Saltash.
The incident, which occurred around 8.40pm on Wednesday (December 9) saw fire crews from Saltash and Callington, specialist line-rescue teams from Camels Head in Plymouth, plus water-rescue teams from St Austell and Bude sent to the scene.
On arrival, the first crew confirmed the man was perched on his vehicle as rising water surrounded it.
Firefighters wearing flood suits entered water around two feet deep and carried the man, who was uninjured, to safety.
Crews later cordoned off the road due to hazardous conditions caused by the effects of Storm Barm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.