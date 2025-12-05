FOLLOWING public opposition to a proposal backed by a luxury hotel to bring in changes affecting access to a treasured open space on the coast near St Austell, a revised plan has been put forward.
Earlier this year, the four-star Carlyon Bay Hotel revealed it wanted the public rights of way at West Crinnis Fields to be altered.
However, residents feared the changes would make accessing the recreation area more difficult.
The hotel, which owns the open space but leases it to Carlyon Parish Council for the public to enjoy, says the main public right of way is plotted wrongly on the definitive map – running through the hotel building which has been on the site for more than 100 years.
Hotel representatives held talks with Cornwall Council officers and a new route was agreed in principle and put out for public consultation in September.
The plan provoked an outcry and now revised proposals which address the main concern are out for consultation.
The revised plan officially retains a spur, from the well-worn coastal route, that joins Sea Road via a kissing gate next to the hotel. There were fears this could have been lost under the earlier proposals.
