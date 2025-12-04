“Coming to hospital can be a daunting and anxious time for some children,” explains, consultant Neil Tan, “and we wanted to try something different that could make seeing a doctor a more fun experience. We know from the work of our Play Specialists at the hospital, the therapeutic and distraction benefits of play. And while the children have time to play, we’ll be offering parents and carers information and advice on a range of practical topics as part of a ‘community village’.”