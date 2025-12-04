YOUNG patients in Cornwall have had the chance to enjoy a ‘fun’ way to see the doctor following a new approach to appointments.
In the first of its kind in Cornwall, ear, nose and throat, and ophthalmology specialists at the Royal Cornwall Hospital took an innovative approach to appointments for young patients, working with Paradise Park in Hayle to hold a ‘super-clinic’ at the JungleBarn.
“Coming to hospital can be a daunting and anxious time for some children,” explains, consultant Neil Tan, “and we wanted to try something different that could make seeing a doctor a more fun experience. We know from the work of our Play Specialists at the hospital, the therapeutic and distraction benefits of play. And while the children have time to play, we’ll be offering parents and carers information and advice on a range of practical topics as part of a ‘community village’.”
The JungleBarn indoor play centre opened for the exclusive use of the hospital, with party rooms becoming consulting rooms and the seating area hosting the community village including, health, physical and mental wellbeing support services, as well as practical health eating demonstrations by the Royal Cornwall Hospitals catering team. Smile Together Dental services were on site to offer advice on oral care and tooth brushing.
“Sixty children were seen across the day for conditions such as acute tonsilitis, grommets and squints,” says Roz Davies, general manager and inspiration behind the clinic. “The children were sent ‘party invitations’ to a morning or afternoon session where they had their doctor appointment, with time to use the soft play area whilst their parents can took advantage of the community village support.
The team at Paradise Park welcomed the opportunity to work in partnership with the NHS and to support families to access care for their children in a new way.
