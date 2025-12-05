THE Halfway House in Polbathic has celebrated a hugely successful month of fundraising for The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health, raising an impressive £2,231 – well above landlord Lloyd Halliday’s original target of £1,600.
A dedicated ‘Prostate Corner’ offered visitors vital information and advice, helping to empower local men to take charge of their health.
Mr Halliday, who pledged to shave his head if the fundraising target was reached, said the outpouring of community support had been overwhelming.
“I’m absolutely blown away by how generous everyone has been,” he said. “It started as a throwaway comment over a drink, and now we’ve raised over £2,200 to help support men across Devon and Cornwall. Every pound, every shared post, every pint sold has made a real difference.”
The fundraising efforts included a variety of challenges, pub events and community initiatives, all designed to encourage conversation about men’s health in a relaxed, supportive environment. Patrons and locals alike rallied behind the cause, ensuring the target was not only met, but exceeded.
With the funds now raised, Mr Halliday has fulfilled his promise and shaved his head in a celebratory gesture marking the achievement. The money will go directly to The Chestnut Appeal, which provides crucial support, information, and treatment resources for men facing cancer diagnoses.
Organisers say the success demonstrates the power of community-led fundraising and hopes it will inspire other local businesses to take on similar initiatives.
The Halfway House continues to welcome donations via their online fundraising page, ensuring that anyone who wants to support men’s health can still get involved. This campaign has proven that community spirit, creativity, and a bit of pub ingenuity can have a life-changing impact.
