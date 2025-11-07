A LANDMARK hotel in Cornwall has celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1920s style.
The Carlyon Bay Hotel, on the coast south of St Austell, marked the centenary with a sold-out celebratory weekend during which guests were treated to an Art Deco-themed experience in a nod to the establishment’s long heritage.
Displays showcased the hotel’s history, while an impressive Art Deco-inspired cake provided a centrepiece for the festivities.
The hotel, built in 1925, is part of the Brend Collection, having been bought by the Brend family in 1982.
Director Matthew Brend said: “It’s amazing to think that the Carlyon Bay has been welcoming guests for 100 years – a century of stories, memories and dedication from everyone who’s been part of its journey.
“Seeing so many of our regular guests and long-serving team members come together for such a joyful weekend was really special, and a wonderful reminder that Carlyon Bay is so much more than just a hotel.
“On a personal level, I’m proud of its rich history and incredibly excited to shape the next chapter in its story.”
Over the years, the establishment, Cornwall’s first four-star hotel, has welcomed stars of the sports world, stage and screen, and leading politicians, as well as members of the Royal family. Among the guests this year have been former Arsenal and England football player Ray Parlour, members of the Darkness rock band, singers Beverley Knight and Sharleen Spiteri, disc jockey Chris Moyles and members of the Biffy Clyro rock band.
Looking ahead, the Brend Group is continuing to invest in the hotel, with refurbishment for public areas and bedrooms this winter, and expansion plans.
Across the decades, the establishment has earned regional and national awards for its hospitality, fine dining and leisure facilities.
