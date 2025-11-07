Over the years, the establishment, Cornwall’s first four-star hotel, has welcomed stars of the sports world, stage and screen, and leading politicians, as well as members of the Royal family. Among the guests this year have been former Arsenal and England football player Ray Parlour, members of the Darkness rock band, singers Beverley Knight and Sharleen Spiteri, disc jockey Chris Moyles and members of the Biffy Clyro rock band.