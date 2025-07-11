POP star Sam Ryder is due to perform at Carlyon Bay later this month.
The singer is set to headline on the Friday night of the Tunes At The Coliseum festival.
The visit by the star, who rose to fame when he sang his hit song, Space Man, at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, is likely to bring back memories of the glory days at the Cornwall Coliseum.
At one point, the venue on Crinnis Beach was regarded as one of the South West’s leading music arenas. A host of stars appeared on stage, ranging from Dame Vera Lynn to Cliff Richard, the Nolan Sisters, The Who, Ultravox and The Clash.
However, increased competition and other factors led to the venue’s decline. The Cornwall Coliseum closed in 2003 and the building was eventually demolished in 2015, leaving an empty site.
Tunes Festivals is organising the Tunes At The Coliseum festival on July 25 to 26, with the headline act on the Saturday being rock favourites The Darkness.
Alongside the music, the festival will have a well-being and adventure vibe.
Tunes At The Coliseum will be the second such festival on the sands at Carlyon Bay this year. In May, Tunes On The Shore, featuring DJ Chris Moyles and Scouting For Girls, took place with crowds enjoying the performances despite the rain.
A third festival will be taking place beside the sea on September 19 to 20 when Pentunes is held at Pentewan beach. Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra will headline on the Friday, with The Stranglers being the main act on the Saturday. Well-being sessions will again be a festival feature, these including meditation, wild swimming, yoga and sand art.
Meanwhile, on August 21 to 24, Tunes In The Park will be held on the Port Eliot estate at St Germans in South East Cornwall. Jess Glynne, Boy George and Craig David are due to perform.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.