EXCITEMENT is mounting in Looe as the town prepares to host its much-loved Lugger Regatta later this month – with a refreshed format, new attractions, plus a wider fleet of boats set to make 2025’s event the biggest in years.
Now rebranded as the Looe Lugger Classics, the event will run from July 25–27, bringing together historic wooden fishing boats and traditional sailing vessels, as well as a bustling festival atmosphere on land and sea.
After a subdued return in 2023 following the pandemic, the regatta’s new committee, led by chairman David Darlington and vice-chairman Jonathan Brice, have broadened the scope beyond Cornish luggers to welcome a wider range of classic and replica boats.
The aim is simply to breathe new life into the event while preserving its roots in maritime heritage.
“The event dates back to 1989, when it was a bi-annual event which was solely for ex-Cornish working boats that wanted to come along,” explained David. “Over the years the number dwindled and when Covid came about, we actually missed four years, so it was like starting from scratch again.
“We didn’t have a huge amount of boats take part, so last year we started the Made-In-Looe Regatta, where we wanted to celebrate the town’s boat building history. Again, numbers weren’t overly great, so we’ve looked at it all again, building on what we’ve started, but also incorporating the Looe Lugger Classics, which will form part of the West Country Classics Series, linking it to similar events in Dartmouth, Falmouth and Fowey.”
That means the regatta is therefore, now open to all vessels encompassing ‘The Spirit of Tradition’ of whatever size, age, motive power and construction material – in addition to the originals Luggers, their derivatives, and any other boats built or designed in Looe.
“With all the changes it is all going to be that little bit more bigger and better than it has been before,” added David. “As a collective, we’re very excited at what the event will bring, both on and off the water.”
The shore-side celebration is just as vibrant. West Looe Quay will be transformed into an event village featuring live music across three nights – from sea shanties to rock and acoustic sets – alongside food outlets, a licensed bar, and maritime-themed displays.
Heritage talks, a Cornish Lugger exhibition, plus live demonstrations of oar-making, crab-pot weaving and model boat building will offer insights into the region’s seafaring past. An artist-in-residence will also capture the spirit of the event as it unfolds.
Sunday night will see a formal presentation of trophies and commemorative plaques to participating vessels, with civic dignitaries in attendance. A ‘rest day’ follows on Monday, giving crews time to relax before some head to the Fowey Classics rally.
Moorings and facilities have once again been generously provided by the Looe Harbour Commissioners, whose continued support is seen as vital to the regatta’s success.
Entry costs £30 per boat, which includes two pairs of wristbands for access to shoreside events, with additional wristbands available at £5 per day.
For more information, visit the Looe Lugger Classics Facebook page.
