“We didn’t have a huge amount of boats take part, so last year we started the Made-In-Looe Regatta, where we wanted to celebrate the town’s boat building history. Again, numbers weren’t overly great, so we’ve looked at it all again, building on what we’ve started, but also incorporating the Looe Lugger Classics, which will form part of the West Country Classics Series, linking it to similar events in Dartmouth, Falmouth and Fowey.”