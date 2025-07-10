STERTS Theatre in Liskeard is hosting a summer afternoon of songs on Sunday, August 24.
Sterts Singers return to the Barn Theatre stage in collaboration with Canoryon Lowen and Kate Rogers Youth Choir.
Sterts Singers are an integral part of our Community Makers programme. With 40 members from the local area, the group have been performing for many years at local events such as Callington Mayfest, and have formed many partnerships with choirs across Devon and Cornwall.
Songs for a Summer Afternoon is a new addition to their programme, alongside their annual Last Night of the Proms and Carol Concerts at Sterts.
Canoryon Lowen are based in St Neot, south east Cornwall, with its 30 plus members drawn from Cornwall and Devon. Its reputation is based on the variety of its repertoire, which ranges from Byrd to Brubeck, Faure to Freddie Mercury.
A distinct feature of the choir’s history has included original large scale works and numerous arrangements by the choir’s founding musical director, Cornish Bard Nick Hart. The choir perform a programme of concerts, usually about one per month.
The much travelled group has sung in Lorient International Festival, Venice, Florence, Prague and cathedrals including Cork, Cobh, Coventry, Wells and Truro. Their musical associate, Kate Rogers, who plays piano, drums and sings with them, directs her own youth choir.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/songs-for-a-summer-afternoon/e-rgbzmp
Meanwhile, Sterts are set to host an uplifting evening of music, merriment, and tradition as the theatre presents its very own Last Night of the Proms.
Expect all the familiar pomp and pageantry, flag-waving fun, and a hearty dose of rousing cheer. Sterts are welcoming back the Roche Brass Band, who will be performing with the Sterts Singers for a night of stirring performances and timeless favourites.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.