A CHARITY in Cornwall which provides supported accommodation and outreach services to people who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness has been visited by a national television reporter.
Harbour Housing welcomed Channel 5 news reporter Simon Vigar to a supported accommodation project in St Austell.
The visit was part of a wider Channel 5 investigation into homelessness across Cornwall and focused on the support the charity provides through its staff and volunteers.
Mr Vigar met residents in short-term accommodation as well as those who are now in long-term homes.
The residents told of the severity of Cornwall’s housing shortage and highlighted the widening gap between incomes and rental costs.
After the Channel 5 visit, Kate Moss, head of specialist support services for the charity, said: “Homelessness isn’t just about the people you see sleeping rough. The scale of the crisis in Cornwall is stark. On any given night last year, 1,677 people were homeless, including 744 children.
“No child should ever have to face homelessness; it’s a crisis that demands urgency and bold action.
“Even those in stable employment are finding themselves priced out of the market, unable to secure long-term accommodation. The voluntary sector and the local authority are working hand in hand looking at ways to tackle this but there is no quick fix.
“With private rents continuing to rise and social housing targets falling short of an increasing demand, many individuals and families are left with nowhere to turn.”
Harbour Housing runs numerous services, including one dedicated to people being discharged from hospital with nowhere to go and another for women escaping domestic abuse and sexual violence.
The charity works alongside each client to provide housing-related support to help them progress towards being able to live independently and recover from homelessness.
Harbour Housing also links clients to various support services.
