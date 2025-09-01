A LIFEBOAT station in Cornwall responded to four call-outs in the space of eight days at the end of the peak holiday season.
In the first incident, the RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat based at Fowey was launched to assist a non-commercial fishing boat which had suffered engine failure 13 miles offshore with four people on board.
The next incident saw Falmouth coastguards requesting that the Fowey station launch the Atlantic 85 lifeboat following reports of a female swimmer in difficulty off Porthpean, after getting caught in a rip current. A coastguard helicopter was also called out.
The woman was reported to be holding on to an orange buoy about half-a-mile offshore.
The Fowey lifeboat reached the scene around nine minutes after launching. On arrival, St Austell coastguards confirmed to the crew that the woman was safely out of the water.
The crew was stood down and returned to Fowey.
Following the incident, the RNLI issued the following advice: “If you get caught in a rip – stay calm, don’t panic. If you can stand, wade. Don’t try to swim. Don’t swim directly against the rip or you’ll get exhausted. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make for shore. If you can’t swim, float. Lean back in the water and extend your arms and legs.”
Less than two days later, the Atlantic 85 lifeboat was back in St Austell Bay after being called out to assess and assist a nine-metre survey boat with two people on board that was reported to be taking on water.
A Fowey RNLI spokesperson said: “The vessel had apparently struck some rocks and was taking on water which was being controlled by onboard pumps. Our crew members Will Maher and Ross Jezard transferred to the casualty vessel to assess the situation and the lifeboat’s salvage pump was put on board with them.
“Our crew stayed on board the vessel and it was decided that the best plan of action was for the lifeboat to escort the boat back to Fowey as quickly as possible.
“On arrival, an immediate lift out at Polruan was arranged so the damage could be inspected. Once the vessel was lifted out, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station.”
The final incident saw the lifeboat launch following reports of a person in the water off Black Head.
The lifeboat crew made a thorough search of the cliff areas surrounding Black Head and located the person who turned out to be a spear diver who did not require any assistance.
The RNLI spokesperson said: “This was a call made with good intent. The person who called the coastguard and reported seeing someone in the water did the right thing and reported what they thought was a potential emergency.
“If you see someone in trouble at the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
