THE beach was awash with swashbuckling fun recently as the annual ‘Pirate Race’, part of the Summer Series at Cawsand Bay, drew enthusiastic sailors and spectators.
Club members fully embraced the pirate theme, donning eye patches, hats and colourful costumes, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.
The competition on the water was just as spirited. Finlay Morgan claimed first place in his Standard ICLA7 (Laser) dinghy, followed closely by Ian Turpitt sailing a Laser 2000 in second. Sharing third place were Mark Lentell and his daughter Grace, who crewed his RS 200.
The event highlighted both skill and camaraderie, giving participants a chance to compete, have fun, as well as celebrate the summer sailing season in true pirate style.
