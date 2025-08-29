ON Friday, August 22 I was joined in the studio by Jonathan Stafford the Production Manager for Kernowfornia, the three-day weekend festival being held at Looe Beach between September 26 to 28.
I had previously met with Jonathan back in October when we discussed the early planning stages of this event and the potential line-up for their two huge stages.
Now, with less than five weeks to go before the start, I was looking for an update and to address some concerns muted by local residents and traders.
It is, without doubt, a very well organised, professional, event the organisers of which are keen to ensure that whilst spectacular in what it offers the inevitable disruption is kept to an absolute minimum and properly mitigated.
Jonathan is very keen to work with the town, its residents, traders and organisations to ensure that Kernowfornia is embraced as an amazing music festival this year, and for years to come.
Kilminorth Proms Night
Saturday, August 23 saw the first 'Proms Night' to be held in the splendid grounds of Kilminorth Farm and Cottages featuring Looe's fabulous St Pinnock Band, led by musical director Adam Glynn and soloist Rebecca Tamblyn plus, of course, the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow providing music and commentary.
Congratulations to Jane and her team at Kilminorth and to Shirley, Rob and the RNLI team on what was a well organised and enjoyable evening for guests and volunteers alike.
Great Trethew Vintage Rally
The Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow returned for our second year at this fabulous bank-holiday weekend show of all things mechanical and aged.
Our Sunday music slot was reserved in the performance tent however we did answer a call to lend support on the Saturday afternoon commentating on the show-ring entrants including 93 tractors each of which I had to introduce with the aid of a program list. As I stood microphone in hand in the glorious sunshine it did cross my mind that I knew absolutely nothing about tractors, but I seem to have got through it!
Next came the vintage cars, some absolutely stunning classics, several of which I identified as being cars I'd either driven, and in a couple of cases owned, at a time when they were pretty much the cars of the day...I think that's an age thing on my part!
The legendary 'dancing tractors' were, as always, wonderfully choreographed and at times seemed to defy the laws of gravity and physics, an excellent display of skill.
Another great event, well organised and much appreciated by the large crowds of visitors.
New presenter
And, finally, Liskeard and Looe Radio are very pleased to announce the latest addition to our line-up of talented presenters with 'The Professor of Pop' Jim Averill joining us with his 50s to present day pop-mix show every Sunday at 4pm from September 14...it's gonna be great!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.