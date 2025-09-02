THE Great Trethew Vintage Rally 2025 has been hailed a resounding success after glorious sunshine drew bumper crowds to Horningtops, near Liskeard.

Hundreds flocked to the three-day event, which featured everything from tractor pulling and dancing diggers to vintage steam engines, motorcycles and classic tractors.

A vintage tractor goes to work at the Great Trethew Vintage Rally (Chris Bowden)

Families also enjoyed children’s activities, craft stalls, dog shows and evening performances by local bands Black Friday and Mind Your Manners.

New attractions, including a classic camping area and a giant deckchair photo spot, proved especially popular with visitors.

These youngsters were all smiles enjoying their day out at the Great Trethew Vintage Rally (Chris Bowden)

Rally secretary Kirstie Dickson said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend. We had an absolutely amazing turnout across all three days and the feedback we’ve had since merely underlined just how brilliant the whole weekend was.

“Personally, I just want to thank every single person who worked their socks off to get our site ready. There were times this year I thought we wouldn’t get here, but our sponsors, supporters, volunteers and committee pulled out all the stops to make this year’s rally one to remember.”

Profits from the rally will be donated to local charities and community organisations in the coming months.

Classic bikes from over the years were one of the many attractions on show (Chris Bowden)
These younger driver taking some passengers around the showground at Horningtops (Chris Bowden)
Engines of the past in all their glory at this year's Great Trethew Vintage Rally at Horningtops (Chris Bowden)