Cardinham Barns provides a safe and nurturing environment for children with complex needs who are said to be ‘in crisis’.
This could be down to issues at home, mental health difficulties, a traumatic event or other reasons.
Boasting a games room, cosy living room, modern kitchen and spacious bedrooms, the home can provide support and accommodation for up to 12 months.
After this, expert, trauma-informed staff will help the young person to return home, or if that is not possible, to live with a foster family or, in some cases, at a children’s home.
The home also offers an outreach programme to help prevent children needing to come into residential care by supporting the development of communication, independent living skills and healthy sleep habits within their family home.
Cllr Hilary Frank, cabinet member for children, families and schools, said: “We are delighted that Cardinham Barns is now open and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has made it a reality.
“As a local authority, we have a responsibility to provide a safe, supportive and loving environment for children and young people in crisis, to give them stability and help them begin to build a bright future.
“We are now looking for more staff to join the team and I would encourage anyone with experience who wants to make a real difference to children’s lives to come along to our open event.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council and local member for Bodmin St Petroc, said: “I was blown away when I visited Cardinham Barns last week, it’s an incredible facility. We have a lot of young people who are in crisis so the support this home offers is much needed.
“It’s not just a legal duty, we have a moral duty to our children and young people to give them the best start in life and it doesn’t matter what their background is, if they need that help up we’re here to help and support them. That’s our job and that’s why places like this are so important.”
The setting has space for the children to be actively involved in outdoor pursuits, with support from staff.
It is also very tranquil, which is believed to be of benefit to young people with autism in particular as they seek to develop communication and independent living skills.
Matt Pearce, home manager at Cardinham Barns, said: “To do this job you need to genuinely care and you need a genuine passion for changing children’s lives, because that’s what we’re here to do.
“The children here are going to be with us because they’re in crisis, something isn’t going well for them, and that’s going to be a difficult process for the child and there’s going to be things that challenge the adults who are caring for them too. But that’s why we do the job – to make a crucial difference in these young people’s lives.”
