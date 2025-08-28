In response to her appointment as bishop, Ms Betteridge said: “It is an amazing privilege and I am so looking forward to being able to engage in the life of the diocese, to meet people, to hear their stories, to pray and plan, discover and discern, and most of all to enable others in the mission and ministry of God in the Diocese of Winchester. Whenever anyone has offered to pray for me in this new role I have asked for wisdom, kindness and courage. I'd like these qualities to be hallmarks of this new phase of ministry for me.”