Forestry England says that with the hot, dry weather, Cardinham Woods is at a risk of wildfires, with several fires having broken out in Haldon Forest, another forest managed by the organisation.
It is believed that the fires at Haldon Forest were, at least in part, started by disposable barbecues, and this has led to officials at Forestry England warning visitors that no barbecues or open fires are allowed in the forest.
They have also issued a reminder calling on people who are smoking cigarettes to dispose of them responsibly and to take all rubbish home after a visit as glass and litter can act as an ignition for a fire.
A spokesperson for Forestry England, in issuing the plea to the public to be mindful when visiting the forests under its care, said: “As the hot, dry weather continues, Cardinham Woods is at high risk of wildfires. This Bank Holiday weekend, several fires have broken out in nearby Haldon Forest, some believed to have been started by disposable BBQs. Even a small spark can quickly spread and cause lasting damage.
“To help keep Cardinham safe, please remember: No BBQs or open fires are allowed in the forest; Dispose of cigarettes responsibly; Take all rubbish home – glass and litter can ignite fires.
“If you notice smoke, fire, or any suspicious activity that could risk starting a fire, please report it straight away by contacting the Rangers on 01208 76787, and dialling 999 in an emergency.
“The quicker we can respond, the less harm is done to our forest, wildlife, and community. Thank you for helping us to protect Cardinham Woods.”
