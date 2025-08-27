The event will take place on Friday, September 5 and see the trio utilise an item of history from the railway’s extensive collection to undertake the challenge.
The all-female trio from the railway’s commercial team, comprising of Clare, Emma and Lizzie and supported by a driver who will be responsible for the brakes, will attempt to complete 16 round trips between Bodmin General and Walker Lines Industrial Estate, using the unique Camel hand-propelled trolley.
This demanding feat will see the team cover a total of 24 miles, the equivalent of an All-Line journey on the Bodmin Railway.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Railway, which operates a heritage railway between Bodmin General, Bodmin Parkwy and Boscarne Junction said: “All funds raised will directly support improvements to the heritage railway’s visitor experience, including a refresh of the Exhibition Coach with new tables and chairs, as well as an upgrade to Boscarne Junction station and green, ensuring the site can be enjoyed by the local community and visitors for years to come.”
They went on to detail the history of the Camel, which dates back to the Victorian era of railway operations and in its day would have played a role in the maintenance of the permanent way, which is a term often used to describe the tracks, ballast, subgrade and lineside structure of a railway.
The spokesperson for Bodmin Railway continued: “The ‘Camel’ itself is a fascinating piece of heritage. A four-wheeled, hand-propelled cart of striking Victorian-era design, its exact origins remain a mystery.
“Over the decades, the Camel has served as both a permanent-way and inspection trolley locally, and records link it to London and South Western Railway, Southern Railway and British Railways ownership before its preservation. Today, it is kept at Bodmin General and occasionally brought out for display or use.
“While its distinctive design may appear charming, operating the Camel is no small task. As many who have tried can testify, propelling the cart is tough, physical work — making the team’s 24-mile goal a true test of endurance.
“Everyone is warmly invited to come along on the day to cheer on the team, soak up the lively atmosphere, and show their support. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with every donation going directly into preserving and enhancing the Bodmin Railway.”
“We wanted to do something both fun and meaningful to help raise funds for the railway,” said Clare, adding: “The Camel is part of our heritage, so using it for this challenge feels like a perfect way to highlight the history of the railway while also looking forward to the future.”
The event will take place at Bodmin General railway station on Friday, September 5 and a justgiving link for sponsorship and donations can be found at www.justgiving.com/page/lizzie-whitford-1.
