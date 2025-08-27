PASSENGERS arriving at Plymouth Station are being greeted by a vibrant new artwork created by pupils from Calstock Primary School.
The colourful installation is the result of a collaboration between the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, the National Trust’s Cotehele estate and Great Western Railway (GWR).
Inspired by Cotehele’s annual Festival of Blossom, the artwork was co-created by the children with artist Cathy Harrison. Using recycled materials including old magazines and junk mail, the pupils designed collages reflecting themes of the railway, Cotehele and spring blossom. These were later woven together into one striking large-scale piece now on display at the station.
Rebecca Catterall, from the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, said the project not only brightens the station but also aims to encourage visitors to explore the Tamar Valley and nearby Cotehele.
“This project has been a fantastic collaboration with Cotehele and will not only really enhance the space at Plymouth station, but I hope it will inspire visitors to the station to visit the Tamar Valley and Cotehele,” she said.
It’s a view shared by Rebekah Mason, senior programming and partnerships officer at Cotehele, who added: “We have been celebrating blossom in the Tamar Valley for several years as it brings hope and light after the long winter. We hope this artwork brings joy to all who see it at Plymouth station.”
The project was jointly funded by GWR and Cotehele with the Rail Partnership leading delivery. The Festival of Blossom itself is supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Emma Morris, GWR’s senior community impact manager, praised the children’s creativity: “We are thrilled to see this beautiful artwork come to Plymouth. It not only showcases the city, but also the imagination of the pupils who contributed. We hope it inspires more people to hop on a train and discover the Tamar Valley and Cotehele.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.