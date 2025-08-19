IT won’t just be gleaming vintage motors drawing the crowds at this year’s Fowey Classic Car Show.
Lays Auctioneers will be providing a free antiques and valuables valuation service at the show. Members of the public are invited to bring along items from home – whether long-forgotten heirlooms or attic finds – to receive an expert guide to their worth.
Organisers say the event promises “something for everyone,” combining classic cars, community spirit, and the chance to uncover hidden value in everyday possessions.
Comments
