IT won’t just be gleaming vintage motors drawing the crowds at this year’s Fowey Classic Car Show.

On Thursday (August 21) from 2pm to 3pm, visitors will also have the chance to discover hidden treasures, thanks to a special offer from one of the event’s main sponsors.

Lays Auctioneers will be providing a free antiques and valuables valuation service at the show. Members of the public are invited to bring along items from home – whether long-forgotten heirlooms or attic finds – to receive an expert guide to their worth.

The show takes place at Fowey River Academy (PL23 1EU). Entry is free of charge, though donations are welcomed to support local Regatta costs. On-site parking will be available for £5.

Organisers say the event promises “something for everyone,” combining classic cars, community spirit, and the chance to uncover hidden value in everyday possessions.