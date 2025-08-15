RESIDENTS in Saltash will have the chance to meet and chat with their local town councillors tomorrow (August 16) during the next Meet Your Councillor session.
Councillors Brenda Samuels and Peter Samuels will be joined by newly-elected councillor Alice Ashburn for the drop-in event, which runs from 10am to 12pm outside the former Bloom Hearing premises.
Coinciding with Saltash Market Day, the session offers the perfect chance to browse local stalls, enjoy the atmosphere, and stop by to share your ideas, concerns, or questions about community matters.
The councillors are encouraging everyone to come along, introduce themselves and take part in an informal conversation about the future of the town.
