RENOWNED Cornish artist John Dyer has produced a range of prints, posters, mugs and cushions to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Fowey Classic Car Show.
With its unique format, the show is followed by a parade through Fowey town centre and then a one mile drive through the Pinnock Tunnel courtesy of Imerys. The popular celebration of the car has attracted over 500 entries this year with entries closing back in March.
John is attending the event on Thursday, August 21 from 2pm to 5pm, with examples of his work on display.
Show committee member John Hards knew John Dyer and after a meeting, initially to discuss creating a rally plate for the event, the idea grew into creating a range of colourful products based on last year’s parade and the view from Polly’s Leap on the Esplanade.
John is known for his vibrant, celebratory works that capture the essence of Cornwall’s landscapes and seascapes. With prestigious residencies at the Eden Project, Tall Ships Regattas, and leading environmental organisations worldwide, John’s legacy as an artists resonates deeply with the spirit of the Fowey Royal Regatta and Fowey Classic Car Parade.
His depictions of Cornwall’s maritime heritage make him a natural fit for the regatta, while his appreciation for classic vehicles aligns perfectly with the car parade.
The Fowey Classic Car Show, which was first held in 2021, takes place during Fowey Regatta Week. Public viewing for this year’s outing at Fowey River Academy begins at 2pm until 5pm, with the awards presentation taking place at 4.15pm. Visitors will be lining the ancient streets of Fowey at 5pm when the parade commences.
The vehicles participating are all pre-1990 machines, which include sports cars, bikes, agricultural and commercial vehicles.
To view John’s work, visit: johndyergallery.com/collections/fowey-royal-regatta-fowey-classic-car-parade?
