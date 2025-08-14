TWO siblings and a friend are set to take part in a gruelling 24 hour race to raise money for a charity set up in the name of a deceased family member.
Acclaimed hair stylist Vicki Hoskin and Chris Gaffney will be joining Sam Hoskin in running the 24 hour ‘bring out your dead’ ultra marathon, comprising a five mile loop along a section of the Roseland coast path without outside help between 7pm on Friday, August 15 and 7pm on Saturday, August 16.
The trio are raising money for the Pheobe Hoskin trust, which was set up in memory of Pheobe, the daughter of Mr Hoskin and Jade Howell, who was born terminally ill having Leukodystrophy, a rare inherited illness which affects the central nervous system and spinal cord.
The charity aims to provide comfort, connection, and care to families facing the heartbreak of child loss or terminal illness. Donations to the charity go towards helping the Pheobe Hoskin Trust to create memory boxes, NG tube kits, and maintain their beautiful Forever and Always Garden located in Derriford Hospital ground, which is a space intended to promote peace and remembrance for bereaved families.
Sam Hoskin said of the trio’s planned endeavours: “The event is the mud crew bring out your dead 24hr ultra marathon, which is a continuous five mile loop along a section of the Roseland coast path in St Austell, it is an individual event where we are allowed no outside help.
“After each five mile loop you have a maximum time of ten mins in the sanctuary area to get your self sorted for the next five mile loop. You do this for 24 hours from 7pm on Friday, August 15 until 7pm on Saturday, August 16.
“We are doing the event to raise money for the Phoebe Hoskin Trust which was set up in memory of my daughter.
“The charity is ran by Phoebe's mum Jade Howell and every year I try to do an event to help raise money for the charity.
“Phoebe was born terminally ill on June 28, 2020 and passed away on the April 2, 2021. She had a form of Leukodystrophy which is a rare inherited illness that affects the central nervous system and spinal cord.
“This year’s event is the bring out your dead event where I’ve managed to persuade my sister Vicki and my friend Chris to do it with me. While it is an individual event, we will support each other to get through it
“The charities mission is to provide comfort, connection, and care to families facing the heartbreak of child loss or terminal illness.
“Every donation helps us to create memory boxes, NG tube kits, and maintain our beautiful Forever and Always Garden located in Derriford Hospital’s ground, a space of peace and remembrance for bereaved families.”
More information on the charity is available at www.thephoebehoskintrust.org.
