TWO Looe women are lacing up their dancing shoes for a marathon 12-hour fundraiser in aid of Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Hilary Wright and Lorraine Cartwright will take to the floor at West Looe Social Club on Friday, August 22, starting at noon and finishing at midnight.
The pair are inviting both locals and holidaymakers to join them at any point during the day to keep the energy – and the fundraising – going.
Music will be playing non-stop, with participants encouraged to dance, mingle and donate to support the life-saving charity.
“It’s all about having fun for a fantastic cause,” said Hilary. “We’d love to see the dance floor full all day.”
