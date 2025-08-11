Skaters and BMX’ers young and ever so slightly older descended on the tremendous Bodmin Skate Park, which was installed a few years ago for the day’s events, which as well as encouraging people to take part saw a number of thrilling stunt performances from Fusion Extreme’s roster of talent, which included previous championship winners.
This was complimented by a series of skate themed events organised by one of Bodmin’s finest organisations in the form of KBSK in their adjacent building, The Space which was just as well received.
Coming along for the day were two of the Bodmin Market regulars in Millie’s, providing cold and hot refreshments and Whip and Dip, providing the cooling ice cream treats needed for a rather hot day.
It’s safe to say it was a resounding success – and is just the latest in what has so far been a genuinely tremendous smorgasbord of free, weekly events co-ordinated by Bodmin Town Council and local community groups for families in the town.
It goes without saying that in a time where the cost of living and days out is going through the roof that it is to the council’s and town’s great credit that each Saturday across the summer there is something going on that costs nothing to take part with the council also offering free parking in its Priory Park car park on each Saturday during the summer holidays.
Other events across this summer include Circus Skills at Narisa Lawn with Swamp Circus Trust during the day of August 16 prior to the Bodmin Carnival, with the Wild Wonders event on August 23 featuring an animal encounter day and free face painting prior the summer of events culminating on August 30 with Movies in the Park between 11am and 8pm.
All this brings us onto our next point. We are looking into expanding the events we attend in the town and beyond, providing a similar PA and music offering to more events and perhaps other things.
While this might take a bit of time to fully get going, with us being a small, volunteer group, within our team we have music experts and presenters covering a vast range of genres, spearheaded by Vincent Vega, our Saturday night extraordinaire and DJ of many, many talents.
We are looking into getting our own dedicated PA setup (we already have access to ones owned by team members in the interim) but if you’re looking for us to join in your public event, please bear us in mind. We’ll always do our best to help out and we will confirm more details when our new website is built.
With this in mind, we will be on the lookout for young, up-and-coming DJs to join our live event team and also will welcome new presenters. Watch this space.
