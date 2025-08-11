The show burst to life on Saturday beneath clear blue skies. Rizzle Kicks brought their trademark energy throughout the afternoon, returning to the music scene after an eight-year hiatus and transforming the crowd into a synchronised sea of hands for their classics including Down With The Trumpets. Nelly Furtado proved to be a highlight of the day and thrilled fans with her iconic hits Promiscuous, Man Eater and Turn Off The Light. As a special surprise, she welcomed Katy B on stage, joining her for a glittering duet of I’m Like A Bird. Over on the Mordros Stage, Australian band Ocean Alley served up dreamy grooves before Mike Skinner jumped behind the decks for a party-starting DJ set. As the sun dipped below the clifftops of Watergate Bay, the main stage belonged to Central Cee, whose first-ever major festival headline set was stacked with crowd favourites including Doja, Sprinter and Let Go, cementing his place as one of the UK’s most electrifying live acts.