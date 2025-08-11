Tens of thousands of people descended on the festival site at Watergate Bay and at Fistral Beach to soak up the electric atmosphere and glorious sunshine.
Headliners including Raye, Central Cee and The Prodigy drew huge crowds. Other highlights included Rizzle Kicks, Nelly Furtado, Fat Dog, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand, Kaiser Chiefs, Ocean Alley, Katy B, KEO, Flo, Leigh-Anne, Polly Money, Songer, James Marriott and The Wombats.
On Friday, the live music was underway at Watergate Bay. Kaiser Chiefs brought anthemic indie-rock to their afternoon headline slot, joining the crowd in a sea of sing-alongs.
Across at Mordros, fan favourites Polly Money and James Marriott christened the newly named stage, while late-night sets from Charlie Boon and Sim0ne kept the party going long after dark.
Local rising stars KEO delighted fans on the main stage, as well as chart-toppers Leigh-Anne and Flo in bringing pop goodness and soulful melodic sounds to the day’s line-up. The day closed with back-to-back magic from festival favourites The Wombats and the truly sensational headliner RAYE who dazzled with a set jam packed with her biggest hits including Escapism, PRADA and Worth It amongst many others, bringing Friday’s Boardmasters to an Oscar Winning close.
The show burst to life on Saturday beneath clear blue skies. Rizzle Kicks brought their trademark energy throughout the afternoon, returning to the music scene after an eight-year hiatus and transforming the crowd into a synchronised sea of hands for their classics including Down With The Trumpets. Nelly Furtado proved to be a highlight of the day and thrilled fans with her iconic hits Promiscuous, Man Eater and Turn Off The Light. As a special surprise, she welcomed Katy B on stage, joining her for a glittering duet of I’m Like A Bird. Over on the Mordros Stage, Australian band Ocean Alley served up dreamy grooves before Mike Skinner jumped behind the decks for a party-starting DJ set. As the sun dipped below the clifftops of Watergate Bay, the main stage belonged to Central Cee, whose first-ever major festival headline set was stacked with crowd favourites including Doja, Sprinter and Let Go, cementing his place as one of the UK’s most electrifying live acts.
The sun continued to shine down on the festival for the final day of Boardmasters 2025. Natasha Bedingfield brought her very own Pocket Full of Sunshine with a shimmering set laden with pop goodness including Unwritten and These Words. Others taking to the main stage include Myles Smith and London Grammar, to name but a few. Around the site, Wet Leg took to Mordros, Franz Ferdinand had the crowd bouncing to indie-rock favourites, and HoneyLuv kept the party alive at Unleashed. Finally, one of the most awaited sets of the weekend as The Prodigy unleashed the fiercest of finales with an audio visual feast packed with high-octane hits and larger-than-life energy that closed out Boardmasters 2025 in mesmerising, euphoric style.
Boardmasters proved it’s about more than just the main stage, with tons of unique spaces to be discovered, all adding to the festival magic. The View, The Keg and Pasty, Mordros, Unleashed, Surf Club 81 and the Banzai Bar are just some of the spots which kept crowds fueled, refreshed and dancing late into the night. Zennor Haven offered moments of calm, hosting wellness sessions and yoga overlooking the Cornish coastline, giving festivalgoers the chance to recharge before diving back into the action.
The Boardmasters Open surf competition delivered an action-packed showcase across all categories, including QS 2000 men’s and women’s, LQS 1000 men’s and women’s, and junior boys and girls.
The winners were crowned in front of an ecstatic crowd, with standout performances led by Lukas Skinner from Perranporth, who landed a remarkable double podium in both the QS and boys juniors categories. This marks his second consecutive year securing the feat, following his historic win last year as the first British men’s champion in over two decades, which was made even more impressive after battling back from injury. Beyond the waves the Santa Cruz sponsored skate ramp kept the adrenaline high with competitions throughout the week.
Boardmasters CEO Andrew Topham said: “The last five days have been a true celebration of creativity, community, collaboration and culture.
“I’m very proud of the festival that the team have produced which is testament to their hard work and year-round planning. From the waves at Fistral Beach, to the stages and incredible performances at Watergate Bay, the improvements made and renewed focus on our cultural heritage have been obvious and hugely welcomed.
“Fistral Beach felt like it did in years gone by. We appreciate the positive feedback we’ve received on many of the improvements, including this year’s traffic management plan.”
