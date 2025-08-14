The alarm was raised just after 6pm, shortly after RNLI lifeguards Adam Knight and Sam Luckhurst had finished their daily patrol on Tregantle beach. Tasked by Falmouth Coastguard, the lifeguards quickly launched their Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) and raced to reach the first casualty, who was stranded with their dog away from any safe exit point.
They secured both and transferred them to Looe’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, which had arrived on scene.
The second casualty had attempted to escape the incoming tide by climbing the steep cliff but became stuck partway up and unable to move safely in either direction. With lifeboat crews and lifeguards standing by, the Coastguard Rescue helicopter lowered a winchman to reach the stranded person, hoisting them to safety before transferring them to the Tamar Coastguard Cliff Rescue Team waiting at the top.
The Looe lifeboat returned the first casualty and their dog to Portwrinkle beach, while the second casualty was confirmed safe and uninjured.
Charlie Gillett, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “It was a really well-coordinated rescue between all the emergency services involved, and something we regularly train for with our lifeboat colleagues. Unfortunately, this stretch of the South East Cornwall coast is notorious for steep cliffs and coves that can be cut off at high tide.
“Our advice is always to check tide times before setting out for a walk, and if you’re unsure, speak to lifeguards. Thankfully, this couple and their dog were rescued safely, but it could have been a very different outcome had they fallen from the cliff.”
