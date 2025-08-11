The BBC has confirmed the popular show, starring Kris Marshall as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman, is now in production for its fourth series. The light-hearted crime drama follows DI Goodman, his partner Martha Lloyd (played by Sally Bretton), together with their colleagues as they juggle quirky investigations with personal challenges.
In Saltash, crews will be using some hidden allotments near Churchtown Farm, as well as the town’s Social Club in Fore Street when it doubles as a set for the drama. In Tavistock, the West Devon Club on Abbey Place has already hosted filming.
The production team, who will have 24-hour security onsite, have been working close with Saltash Town Council to minimise disruption.
“We see this as a positive opportunity for Saltash, showcasing our town to a wider audience and supporting the creative industries,” said a spokesperson for the Town Council.
Crews have also returned to Looe, the real-life stand-in for Shipton Abbott, at the height of the summer tourist season. Locations there include the Sardine Factory restaurant, which is transformed into the series’ fictional “Ten Mile Kitchen”.
Back in April, Ben Palmer, chef and owner of the Sardine Factory, told the Cornish Times how previous filming had been a huge boost for local trade.
He said: “It was so exciting to be approached by the BBC and asked if they could use the restaurant for filming. The team did an incredible job of shining a spotlight on Looe and the surrounding areas and because of that we are now seeing an uplift in bookings as a direct result.”
The hugely popular drama blends personal storylines with unusual casework. Series four will continue to explore Humphrey and Martha’s relationship while following the Shipton Abbott police team through a new set of “bizarre crimes”.
The show’s producers posted on Facebook this week: “We’re back in Shipton Abbott. Filming has begun this week on the brand-new series of Beyond Paradise. Expect plenty of puzzling twists and turns as the team gear up for another series full of mystery, humour, and heart on the sunny shores of Devon and Cornwall.”
Beyond Paradise is a spin-off from Death in Paradise and has built a strong following for its mix of light detective work, warm characters, and picturesque coastal settings. Its use of real West Country locations has been credited with boosting local economies and raising the region’s profile as a filming destination.
The transmission date for the new series has not yet been confirmed, but with crews already in place across Cornwall and Devon, fans can expect the sunny shores of Shipton Abbott to return to screens in 2025.
