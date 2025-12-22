THE Eden Project in Cornwall is preparing to celebrate 25 years since it opened its doors for the first time.
In the run-up to the celebrations, the tourist attraction has released pictures showing how it was developed in a former china clay pit near St Austell.
The mammoth project to create the iconic biomes took place around the start of the 21st century with the doors opening fully to the public on March 17, 2001.
The attraction, which has welcomed nearly 25 million visitors, is holding a year of celebration and special events to mark its first quarter of a century.
Included in the activities will be a special day of celebration, from dawn until dusk, on March 17, the day of the 25th anniversary.
