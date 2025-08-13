Burial authorities have a general duty to inspect all headstones in their cemeteries at least once every five years, to ensure any dangerous or unstable memorials are identified and made safe. identified and made safe.
Over time, memorials can become loose or unstable due to natural wear, ground movement, or weathering. Sadly, there have been serious accidents, including fatalities, across the UK where unsafe memorials were not addressed in time.
The council’s Service Delivery Department will begin inspections on August 18. Each memorial will be carefully assessed to check for stability, with any deemed unsafe being temporarily made secure.
This may involve laying the headstone flat or fitting support structures. Full details of the inspection findings will be provided to St Stephens Church, which will then liaise with the families involved to arrange any necessary repairs.
Officials emphasise that the process will be handled with the utmost dignity and respect for both the families and the churchyard environment.
“We recognise this is a sensitive matter and wish to reassure the public that all inspections will be carried out with the utmost care, dignity and respect for the families and visitors of St Stephens Churchyard,” a council spokesperson said
“Please note that the process may take some time, as it is essential to ensure all headstones are assessed and confirmed to be safe. Therefore, we are unable to provide an end date at this stage.”
Residents with questions about the process can contact the Service Delivery Manager by emailing [email protected] or calling 01752 844846.
The council is urging the public to be mindful of the work taking place and to cooperate with any temporary safety measures.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.